Squires Gate 3 Clitheroe 2: Match report

Gate came from 2-0 down at half-time to beat their Evo-Stik North visitors and boost their build-up to the 2017/18 season.

New signing Garry Pett scored twice in an impressive fightback by Danny Penswick’s men, who conceded twice in the first 15 minutes.

Clitheroe, who narrowly missed out on the play-offs last season, opened the scoring with a curling shot into the top corner by ex-Gate player Robbie Bromley after seven minutes.

Kurt Willoughby added the second, set up by striker partner Sefton Gonzales.

Even so, Gate weren’t outplayed in the first half and grabbed a goal back five minutes afterthe restart, Brett Dawson coolly converting a penalty he had won himself.

Half-time substitute Ben Fletcher made a crucial save on his first Gate appearance before fellow new boy Gary Pett fired the equaliser into the roof of thenet from 20 yards.

Right-back Jordan Casey’s shot struck the inside of the post but midfielder Pett netted the winner with a low free-kick on 77 minutes.

Having won two friendlies, Gate host a Fleetwood Town 11 on Wednesday (7.30pm).

MARK ASHMORE

Gate: Webb, Carroll, Penswick, Trialist, Douthwaite, Hall, Colqhoun, Pett, Ing, Williams, Dawson. Subs: Moorhead, Fletcher, Smith, Casey, Green, Parker, Triallst, Buchan, Cornwell.