Squires Gate 2 Cammell Laird 1907 0: Match report

Gate started 2017 in the best way, with a goal after just four minutes and three points against the bottom club in the Hallmark Security League premier division.

The winless Birkenhead club asked questions of Gate but goals from Seydou Bamba and Brett Dawson stretched the hosts’ unbeaten run to four games, lifting them to 13th place.

Manager Danny Penswick selected the same starting 11 that drew away to leaders Runcorn Town on New Year’s Eve and was able to name a strong bench of Paul Alexander, Jamie Gibson, Joe Noblet and Tarren Moxon – all four normally start.

Striker for the day Bamba scored the early opener, latching on to a clever ball between defenders and lifting his shot over the onrushing keeper.

Lairds had a couple of efforts from free-kicks, one an ambitious shot from halfway which keeper Griffith caught comfortably.

Their best chance of the first half arrived after 16 minutes, when the ball was fired low across goal but no-one could get the vital touch.

Gate hit back after the visitors’ spell of pressure and Dawson’s low drive from outside the box was superbly saved.

The hosts’ were less convincing after half-time and Jake Higham almost turned the ball into his own goal from a low cross on 55 minutes.

Gate put the game beyond doubt in the 69th, however, when substitute Noblet sent Dawson clear on goal with a well-weighted pass.

The keeper advanced to the penalty spot but the striker rounded him to score.

Noblet’s fellow sub Moxon twice went close to a third goal late on. After his long-range effort had curled just wide, Moxon almost scored direct from a corner only to be denied by a shocked keeper.

MARK ASHMORE

GATE: Griffith, Carroll, Higham, Rossall, Penswick, Richards, Thornber, Hall, B.Seear, Bamba, Dawson. Subs: Alexander, Noblet, Gibson, Moxon.

Gate have renamed their Marton ground Brian Addison Stadium in honour of club stalwart Brian, who has served as a volunteer for over half a century.