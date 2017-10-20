New manager Clarkson rises to challenge of lifting Squires Gate up table

Andy Clarkson is ready for the “massive challenge” of lifting Squires Gate up the Hallmark Security League premier division as he begins his second stint as manager away to Winsford United tomorrow.

Last weekend’s 5-4 victory over AFC Liverpool, when chairman John Maguire took charge of the team following the departure of Danny Penswick, was only Gate’s second in the premier division and left them third-bottom.

Clarkson (above) guided Gate to a best-ever finish of sixth during his previous spell before moving on to AFC Fylde in 2010.

He told The Gazette: “I’m excited to return and I probably shouldn’t have left. I don’t know where Gate would have been now if I had stayed but we could have been at a higher level.

“But we are chasing our tails in the bottom three and my job is to consolidate and get the players fit and organised. If I can do that, we’ll have half a chance of staying up. We won’t be at full-strength at Winsford but we will put out a competitive side.”

AFC Blackpool are just a point outside the first division’s top six as they welcome Atherton LR to the Mechanics Ground tomorrow.