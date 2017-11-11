Match report: Widnes 0 Squires Gate 1

Ryan Charnley scored a last-minute winner as two good teams faced off at the Select Security Stadium.

Gate went to Cheshire to avenge this season's 2-1 defeat by newly-promoted Widnes but were without Dean Ing, Tyler Atack, who scored in the previous weekend's 3-1 win over Ashton Athletic, and manager Andy Clarkson, who had a prior engagement.

His assistant Terry Green took charge of a side which included Alex Colquhoun at right-back, with Jack Kay returning on the bench.

The home side made the better start, dominating the early stages as Gate soaked up pressure.

The visitors' first chance came on 15 minutes but Andrew Richards' shot was always rising after he exchanged passes with Mark Buchan from a free-kick.

Tarren Moxon, another scorer against Ashton, curled his shot straight at the keeper on the half-hour.

Five minutes later, Gate keeper Ben Fletcher made the first of several fine stops, saving with a foot after Kev Towey broke through the Gate defence too easily.

Widnes continued to attack after half-time, Fletcher palming away a shot as far as Towey, who blazed over.

The keeper rescued Gate again, adjusting well to tip the ball over after initially misjudging a free-kick.

Fletcher's heroics were rewarded when Gate grabbed the winner in the first minute of stoppage time.

Two substitutes combined as Dan Gray beat his man and crossed to the back post for the unmarked Charnley to head home.

This was Gate's fifth win in their six-match unbeaten run and they return to action at home to Irlam on Tuesday.

Gate: Fletcher, Colquhoun, Masters, Carroll, Higham, Richards, Pett, Hall, Moxon, Williams, Buchan. Subs: Gray, Moorhead, Charnley, Kay, Cech.