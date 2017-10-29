Match report: Squires Gate 3 Congleton Town 1

Squires Gate pulled out their best performance of the season on Saturday in beating Congleton Town 3-1.

Gate made the perfect start to the game, opening the scoring after just four minutes as Gary Pett headed the ball into the path of Dean Ing, who scrambled the ball home inside the six yard box.

The visitors went close on 16 minutes as Adegbenro closed down a back pass to Ben Fletcher, whose clearance rebounded off the striker but went over the bar.

Tarren Moxon had a chance a minute later as he jinked past his man before seeing his effort tipped over.

However, from the resulting corner, Gate would grab their second of the game.

The corner was played short and found its way to Ing who played the ball back for Pett to fire past the keeper.

Congleton could have grabbed a goal back on 24 minutes but Fletcher made a superb save, hooking the ball off the line and causing the visitors to appeal to the assistant, who waved away the protests.

Gate started the second half on the front foot, extending their lead after three minutes when Pett rose at a corner and powered in a header.

Ing came close to scoring what could have been a goal of the season contender, advancing from halfway and skipping past challenges before seeing the keeper save his shot.

Moxon would come close again as Pett won the flick on but the winger curled his shot just wide.

New signing Tyler Atack was introduced and had a chance to open his account for the club but fired over the bar.

Fletcher had to be alert to save a fierce shot late on before Richard Peters headed in a consolation.

The win for Gate moves them to joint fifth bottom before they travel to City of Liverpool on Tuesday night.

Gate: Fletcher, Richards, Higham, Masters, Carroll, Pett, Hall, Ing, Moxon, Buchan, Williams. Subs: Moorhead, Cornwell, Atack, Kay, Colquhoun.