Match report: Squires Gate 3 Ashton Athletic 1

Gate stretched their unbeaten run to five games with victory over in-form Ashton at Brian Addison Stadium

Jack Williams and Tarren Moxon put the hosts two up but Athletic pulled one back before half-time and it wasn't until a late strike by substitute Tyler Atack that Andy Clarkson's men sealed victory.

Clarkson made one change to the side which had beaten City of Liverpool 1-0 last Tuesday as Dean Ing returned in midfield and Alex Colquhoun dropped down to the bench.

Gate took the lead after only six minutes as a great tackle released Wiliams, who brushed off several challenges before firing past keeper Martin Pearson.

The hosts remained on top, their midfield denying Ashton a foothold, and they doubled their lead on 20 minutes with Moxon's goal-of-the-season contender. The winger got behind the defence and coolly chipped the keeper.

They went close again but keeper Pearson claimed the ball off Gary Pett's head from a corner.

It was a key moment as Ashton pulled one back three minutes before half-time, unmarked striker Dale Korie-Butler volleying in from the edge of the box.

The visitors made the brighter start to the second half, shooting into the side-netting five minutes in.

Ashton's best chance to equalise fell to Korie-Butler, who intercepted Andrew Richards' underhit back-pass but fired over.

Gate regained control in the final 20 minutes, Pett hitting the bar with a superb free-kick curled around the wall.

The points were secured four minutes from time, when Atack maintained his impressive form by heading a free-kick into the bottom corner from the penalty spot.

The win lifted Gate another place up the Hallmark Security League premier division table to 17th going into Friday night's match at Widnes.

Gate: Fletcher, Richards, Higham, Hall, Masters, Carroll, Pett, Ing, Williams, Buchan, Moxon; subs; Colquhoun, Gray, Atack, Charnley, Cech.