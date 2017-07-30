Match report: Squires Gate 1 Colne 4

Squires Gate 1

Evo-Stik North side Colne FC were the visitors for this early kick-off and were made to work by Gate before eventually showing their quality.

Colne took the lead early on when midfielder Chris Anderson was bought down by Jordan Casey on the edge of the box after two minutes.

Danny Wilkins converted the penalty though Gate keeper Cornwell was unlucky after getting fingertips to the ball.

Gate did well to get back into the game when, in previous games, they would have perhaps crumbled and conceded another under pressure.

Tarren Moxon was lively down the right-hand side as his fourth minute strike went narrowly wide.

Gate had the ball in the net after 15 minutes but the goal was disallowed for a foul.

Corey Moorhead then came to the rescue on 20 minutes when he blocked a shot.

Straight away at the other end, Gate had claims for a penalty turned down as Mark Buchan’s header hit a defender’s hand, but the referee waved away his appeals.

Gate’s hard work would be rewarded just before half-time.

Nick Greenall grabbed his first goal for the club after closing down keeper Burton, whose clearance hit Greenall’s back before the midfielder tapped in.

Moxon was again lively at the start of the second half as he had an early shot on goal blocked.

The same player then did well to latch onto Danny Penswick’s ambitious ball forward but he was denied at the back post.

Colne took the lead in the 55th minute as a weak backpass was pounced upon and squared for Spencer Jordan to fire past Cornwell.

Colne had a goal of their own ruled out for offside on 60 minutes when some lovely football was finished off by Lee Pugh, who was judged to be offside.

Gary Pett nearly equalised for Gate but his long range strike flew narrowly wide of the goal.

Brett Dawson then almost scored what would have been goal of the season – before the season had even started.

A lovely turn got him away from the right-back on the touchline before shrugging off a challenge, carrying on into the area and chipping over the keeper but into the side netting.

Colne then extended their lead on 80 minutes when Lewis Hanley latched onto a through ball and slotted past Cornwell.

Then, just before the full-time whistle, the visitors scored again as Cornwell made an excellent save but Alex Coleman tapped in the loose ball from inside the six-yard box.