FA Vase: Alsager Town 2 Squires Gate 1

Gate bowed out of their second cup competition in eight days, following their FA Cup exit to Handsworth Parromore with this FA Vase first qualifying round upset.

Squires Gate 1

Gate were missing seven first-team players but still dominated the game, though it was the lower league side that won through.

The visitors had the first chance on four minutes, when Ryan Tanser was sent clear down the left and squared the ball into the box only to see Alex McKendrick’s shot saved.

The Hallmark Security League first division side, who were relegated last season, made Gate pay for not capitalising on their chances.

The visitors failed to clear their lines in the 17th minute and the ball ricocheted to Josh Glover, who shot low past keeper Ben Fletcher.

Gate had plenty of promising set-pieces but struggled to create scoring opportunities until the end of the half, when Tanser’s shot skimmed the bar and McKendrick couldn’t make clean contact with a headed chance.

The second half followed a similar pattern and keeper Fletcher made his only save on 59 minutes, diving to smother a bobbling shot.

Gate equalised after 72 minutes from Paul Carroll’s quick free-kick to Mike Hall. His ball was well controlled by Riley, who rifled a shot into the top corner.

The visitors could only stay level for seven minutes, until the ball deflected in the path of Taylor Attrell, who shot under Fletcher.

Gate return to premier division action at home to Padiham tomorrow (7.45pm).

MARK ASHMORE

Gate: Fletcher, Richards, B.Seear, Carroll, Penswick, Gibson, Mckendrick, Hall, Higham, Tanser, Riley. Subs: R. Seear, Stayte, McKenna.