FA Cup action kicks off at Squires Gate FC

Squires Gate FC kick off their 2017/18 season on Saturday when they host Ashton Athletic in the FA Cup.

Manager Danny Penswick is looking to replicate and better his sides run in the national competition which saw them get through two rounds before exiting to Handsworth Paramore.

"While we had a reasonable run last year I was disappointed with the way we exited the competition and honestly thought we would have beaten Handsworth without an early red card"

"The FA Cup is filled with magic and another good run for us is a definite possibility. We're perhaps at more of an advantage this year because we're familiar with Ashton Athletic where as next year we didn't know much about Maltby Main"

Ashton Athletic pose a tough test for Gate and will themselves be looking to replicate last year's success. They eventually exited in front of a large crowd to Halifax Town.

The Squires Gate manager said: "Ashton will be a tough test. They are organised, committed and filled with good footballers.

"The games last year we’re tight affairs with a draw at home in our Boxing Day clash.

"Since then I think both teams have strengthened and they’ll be a few new faces lining up against each other come Saturday.

"I’m expecting it to be an open and entertaining game, we like to attack and look to score goals and I’ll be expecting Ashton to set up to bring the game to us which should make it a great spectacle."