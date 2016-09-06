Squires Gate 4 Nelson 3

Striker Mark Buchan scored twice on his return to the side as Gate recovered from 3-1 down to win a Hallmark Security League thriller.

Fresh from their first win of the season against Barnton at the weekend, Nelson started brightly.

But Gate, looking to bounce back from their FA Cup exit, were threatening too as last season’s top scorer Buchan made his first start of the season.

He and fellow frontmen Ric Seear and Brett Dawson all had chances in the first five minutes. The best of the fell to Seear, who fired over.

At the other end, Gate’s Andy Richards had to be alert to hook the ball over his bar, while Seear went close again for the hosts and Mark Thornber had a shot blocked.

Gate took the lead on 27 minutes, when player boss Danny Penswick delivered a lovely free-kick from the touchline for Alex McKendrick to head home his first goal of the season. But they were behind by half-time as Jake Parker netted an easy back-post tap-in on 37 minutes, then Zac Dale converted a penalty for handball a minute before the interval.

And Saturday’s hat-trick hero Dale added a second spot-kick seven minutes into the second half, having been brought down by keeper Ben Fletcher on the edge of the box.

Gate reduced the deficit on 62 minutes, Seear’s header slipping through the keeper’s hands.

And they were level four minutes later after the third penalty of the match was awarded. Buchan stepped up to oblige after Seear was fouled.

And Buchan crowned his and Gate’s comeback with the winner on 77 minutes. The Scot controlled a corner before firing into the roof of the net.

Gate are back in cup action on Saturday, when they travel to Alsager in the FA Vase.

MARK ASHMORE

Gate: Fletcher, Richards, Carroll, Penswick, B. Seear, Hall, Mckendrick, Thornber, R.Seear, Buchan, Dawson. Subs: Noblet, Gibson, Riley, Tanser.