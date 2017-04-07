Spurs confident of Alli stay?

Friday’s football and managerial stories from the papers and web

Daily Mail: Tottenham Hotspur are confident of retaining Dele Alli despite interest from Real Madrid and Manchester City.

The Sun: Antoine Griezmann is reconsidering an £89m move to Manchester United as he wants Champions League football.

Daily Mirror: Alexis Sanchez is prepared to stay with Arsenal for another year provided they show ambition in the summer transfer window.

The Sun: Arsenal could make a summer move for Schalke’s German midfielder Leon Goretzka.

Daily Star: Chelsea target Alvaro Morata will leave Real Madrid if the club doesn’t sell Karim Benzema.

Daily Mirror: Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is committed to the club despite interest from Inter Milan.

Daily Telegraph: West Ham United are considering sacking Slaven Bilic if they lose to Swansea City tomorrow.