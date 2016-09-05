Serie A swoop for Darmian?

Monday’s transfer and managerial stories from at home and abroad

Tuttosport: Juventus are planning a January move for Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian.

Telefoot: Antoine Griezmann says he will stay with Atletico Madrid while Diego Simeone remains manager amid reports linking manchester United with a world record bid for the Frenchman.

Daily Mail: Wales manager Chris Coleman resisted an approach from Hull City because he wanted more international success.

The Sun: Former Manchester City youngster Adrien Rabot wants a move back to England after falling out of favour at Paris St Germain.

Daily Mirror: Tony Pulis is expected to stay on as West Bromwich Albion manager despite reports he is considering his future.

L’Equipe: Bordeaux keeper Cedric Carrasso rejected a late move to Sunderland on deadline day.