Record signing Hendrick learning Turf law

Record signing Jeff Hendrick is still trying to get his head around the club’s idiosyncrasies following his deadline day move from Derby County.

The 24-year-old hasn’t had much of an opportunity to grow accustomed to the rules, regulations and rituals at Turf Moor after an interrupted arrival.

The midfielder flew straight out to Dublin to team up with his international comrades after putting pen to paper on a three-year deal, playing the second half of the Republic of Ireland’s 4-0 win over Oman at the Aviva Stadium.

Hendrick was also absent from his domestic duties earlier in the month as he scored his first goal for the Boys in Green in their World Cup qualifier against Serbia.

But he’s steadily settling in to the system, though he admits that his new team-mates are keeping him on his toes.

Asked whether he’d fallen foul of any fines yet, Hendrick said: “They’re a great group, I’ve enjoyed it.

“I’m getting to know them more every day. I have a laugh with them outside of training but then on the pitch we work hard and that’s good.

“I’m trying to improve here and help the group and hopefully they can see that.

“It will take time for me to get to know them but we’ve started off well and they’ve helped me mingle in.”

He added: “They’ve tried to stitch me up a few times. There are a few rules which have been around.

“Friday it comes to fines. There’s a system put in place but luckily I’ve had a week’s grace. They’ve let a few things slide for me, but they’ve been waiting to catch me out.

“Leaving a bottle around, just silly little things like that.

“I’m on top of it now, but there was no rulebook there for me to study so I’m sort of picking up the rules as I go along.

“Myself and Pat (Patrick Bamford) have been getting to know them that way.

“With the week’s grace I’ve maybe been testing the waters to find out what is a fineable offence. I’m learning a lot. Normally I’m good at these things.

“Wardy’s helped me if I’ve done anything wrong, he’s told me I can’t do that.

“A few of them have been making me worried but I don’t know if they’re being sarcastic. I suppose I’ll soon find out.”

The Clarets take on Premier League champions Leicester City at the King Power Stadium in the next round of top flight fixtures and Hendrick is anticipating a difficult afternoon.

“I’ve played against them a few times in the Championship,” he said. “Especially at their place I’ve had a few heavy defeats over the years.

“I watched them last year and they had a great year. I think everyone was sort of rooting for them. They’ve done well.

“But I think they’ll find it hard this year. People will be looking at them differently. They are the champions of England, teams are going to set up differently against them, and it’s how they deal with that I suppose.”

After the Foxes beat Club Brugge in the Champions League midweek, Hendrick added: “No matter what it’s going to be a hard game.

“Do they change players? Do they stick with the same team? I’m sure they’ve got a big enough squad to freshen up if the manager feels they need to do that.

“But I think no matter what they’re professional footballers. If needs be they can play three games in a week and they’ll be okay.

“No matter what I think it’s going to be a hard game.”