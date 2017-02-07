Premier League pair top PSG’s shopping list?

Tuesday’s football news from the papers and web

Daily Mail: Paris St Germain are targeting Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez and Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero.

Daily Express: Aguero’s uncertainty over his City future has also alerted Real Madrid.

The Times: City will not sell Aguero for anything less than £80m.

The Sun: Should the Argentine leave, then City boss Pep Guardiola will try to sign Borussia Dortmund’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Daily Telegraph: Real Madrid will move for Spurs’ keeper Hugo Lloris if they can’t sign Thibaut Courtois from Chelsea this summer.

Daily Mirror: Liverpool hope to beat Manchester United to the signing of Nottingham Forest striker Ben Brereton.

The Times: Leicester City’s players face pay cuts of up to 40 per cent if they are relegated.