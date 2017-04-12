Play-off dates released by EFL

The dates for this season's end of season play-off fixtures have been announced by the EFL.

In League Two, the first legs of the semi-finals will be held on Sunday, May 14 and the return legs on Thursday, May 18.

The Wembley final will be held on Sunday, May 28.

The full schedule is as follows:

Championship

Sat 13 May: Championship Semi-Final A first leg (5:30pm)

Sun 14 May: Championship Semi-Final B first leg (12:00pm)

Tues 16 May: Championship Semi-Final A second leg (7:45pm)

Wed 17 May: Championship Semi-Final B second leg (7:45pm)

Mon 29th May: Championship Play-Off Final (3:00pm)

League One

Thur 4 May: League One Semi-Finals A & B first legs (7:45pm)

Sun 7 May: League One Semi-Finals A & B second legs (6:30pm)

Sat 20 May: League One Play-Off Final (3:00pm)

League Two

Sun 14 May: League Two Semi-Finals A & B first legs (6:30pm)

Thurs 18 May: League Two Semi-Finals A & B second legs (7:45pm)

Sun 28 May: League Two Play-Off Final (3:00pm)