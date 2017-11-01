New footie pitch complex in Blackpool revealed

A new football pitch complex set for Blackpool will have a state-of-the-art all-weather surface and floodlights, and be used by local clubs – but some residents are upset.

Unity Academy, in Warbreck Hill Road, North Shore, wants planning permission for a fenced in and flood-lit all-weather football pitch on land close to Cotswold Road.

The move, which would see local football clubs and community groups using the pitch until 10pm , seven days a week, has upset some neighbours, who voiced their concern over the 15m floodlights, noise, and traffic.

But in documents lodged with town hall planners, contractors said measures have been taken to reduce the impact on residents, and insisted the development would not have a ‘detrimental impact’.

A sculpted grass mound would separate the pitch from homes in Cotswold Road, while the 4.5m fence would be three metres away from the playing area to reduce the number of balls hitting the enclosure, papers filed with the town hall said.

As well as the full size 4g pitch, three traditional grass pitches would also be created on the playing fields, an equipment store is planned, and four car parking spaces would be built for players accessing the complex from Cotswold Road.

Royston Barnes-Beard, of Warbreck Hill Road, said: “I feel it is completely irresponsible to build a sports complex in a residential area. Noise will be greatly increased, traffic in the area will be greatly increased, light pollution will be greatly increased, and our privacy will be compromised.”

Nobody at the school, on half-term, could be reached for a comment, but papers said the pitches would be an ‘asset’ to the community.