Mourinho and Guardiola to battle for Spurs’ duo?

Kyle Walker (left) and Danny Rose are reportedly on both Manchester clubs' shopping list

Tuesday’s transfer rumours from the papers and web

The Sun: Spurs’ full-backs Kyle Walker and Danny Rose are wanted by both Manchester City and United.

Daily Star: City are also interested in Jack Wilshere, who has 18 months left on his deal at Arsenal.

Daily Mail: Another City target, Ivan Rakitic, is happy at Barcelona according to his representatives.

Daily Express: United remain in talks with Everton over the sale of Morgan Schneiderlin.

Daily Mirror: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has warned Barcelona off a £60m move for Philippe Coutinho.

Daily Star: Chelsea will sign Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente on loan until the end of the season.

The Sun: West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic is keen to sign Joe Hart.

The Guardian: Olivier Giroud says he is close to agreeing a contract extension with Arsenal.