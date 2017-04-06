Mour business to be done at Old Trafford?

Thursday’s transfer stories from the paper and web

Metro: Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez has reportedly received a phone call from Jose Mourinho about the possibility of joining Manchester United.

Daily Express: Mourinho is also targeting Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski in the event Zlatan Ibrahimovic moves on.

Daily Mail: United have opened talks with Michael Carrick over a new deal at Old Trafford.

The Sun: Daley Blind is set to leave Old Trafford for Ajax this summer.

Daily Mail: United are also considering a move for Vancouver Whitecaps’ teenage winger Alphonso Davies.

Daily Star: Chelsea have confirmed teenage midfielder Mason Mount has signed a new deal at Stamford Bridge.

Metro: Reports in Italy say Chelsea’s deal to sign Everton striker Romelu Lukaku is almost done.

Daily Mirror: Chelsea also face opposition from Premier League clubs for Schalke left-back Sead Kolasinac.