Monday’s transfer news from at home and abroad

James Rodriguez is apparently on Chelsea's shopping list

Madrid reject Blues bid?

Daily Mirror: Real Madrid have turned down a Chelsea bid for James Rodriguez – but would be open to a £60m deal.

Daily Express: Manchester United could miss out on Fabinho with the Brazil defender likelier to remain with Monaco.

Daily Star: West Bromwich Albion are close to signing Malaga midfielder Ignacio Camacho for a fee of more than £15m.

Daily Telegraph: Albion have also agreed a £13m deal for Spurs’ winger Nacer Chadli.

Daily Mail: German side Schalke want Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma.

Daily Mirror: Crystal Palace are keen to sign Everton midfielder James McCarthy.

The Sun: Liverpool have told Lazar Markovic he can leave on loan amid interest from AC Milan.

Daily Mail: Aston Villa’s Joleon Lescott will decide between a free transfer move to Italian side Pescara and Greek club AEK Athens.