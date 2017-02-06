Martial on the move?

Monday’s football news from at home and abroad
The Sun: Anthony Martial is ready to quit Manchester United for Paris St Germain this summer.
Daily Mirror: Across Manchester, City will make a renewed bid for Athletic Bilbao defender Aymeric Laporte.
Daily Mail: Watford are planning to make AC Milan striker M’Baye Niang’s move permanent in the summer.
Daily Telegraph: Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri is the bookies’ favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked.
Daily Mail: Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu hopes to join Chelsea in the summer.
Calciomercato: Out-of-contract Uruguay defender Martin Caceres is considering a move to Crystal Palace or Southampton after rejecting AC Milan.
