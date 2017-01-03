Search

Madrid’s summer swoop on Spurs?

Dele Alli is reportedly attracting interest from Real Madrid

Tuesday’s transfer news from the papers and web

Daily Mirror: Real Madrid will make a summer move for Spurs’ Dele Alli after serving their one-window transfer ban.

The Sun: Arsenal are preparing a £28m bid for Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic.

Daily Mail: Christian Benteke will reject a move to China with the Crystal Palace striker the subject of a £40m bid from Beijing Guoan.

The Independent: Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel has agreed in principle to join Valencia, who also want West Ham striker Simone Zaza – but FFP restrictions mean they can’t afford both.

Daily Telegraph: Manchester United have rejected Everton’s £19m bid for Morgan Schneiderlin.

The Sun: Chelsea are set to beat Arsenal to the £21m signing of Switzerland full-back Ricardo Rodriguez from Wolfsburg.

Daily Mirror: Arsenal could sell defender Mathieu Debuchy after the Frenchman angered Arsene Wenger by claiming he was denied a move to Manchester United last year.