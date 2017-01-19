Youth match of the week: BJFF Predators Under-15s v Poulton Town Under-15s

Poulton Town couldn’t have had a happier new year, scoring 19 goals in two games to take pride of place at the top of the new league in the Poulton and District Primary League’s Under-15 Championship.

Their match against Bispham JFF Predators produced an unexpected reversal of fortunes as Poulton won 6-0, BJFF having hit Town for six last time the teams met.

There was never any chance of that this time around as Poulton went two goals up after 14 minutes at Bispham Gala Field.

Alfie Mallinder scored both, his opener a penalty fired home left-footed.

The rest of the first half was closely contested and the next goal was always going to be crucial.

And when Harry Brough-ton scored it for Poulton on 37 minutes, his side were able to change ends with a commanding lead.

The second half was never going to be the prettiest on a deteriorating pitch, but both sets of players did their utmost to hold possession and keep the game flowing.

BJFF battled bravely for a lifeline in the game but Poulton defended solidly and largely restricted them to half-chances.

Three more goals in the final 10 minutes gave the scoreline a one-sided look.

Sam Woodcock’s was a memorable goal, a corner which eluded everyone to fly straight in, and strikes by Hugo Stansfield and Chris Walker iced the cake for Poulton.

Their manager Mark Bell is rightly delighted with his side’s dream start to this second phase of the league season – besides averaging almost 10 a game they are yet to concede – though opposite number Darren Hewson wasn’t too downhearted.

The Predators boss said: “The way the league is structured you start all over again after Christmas, and this wasn’t the start we wanted but we’ll bounce back.

“It was always going to be tough in those conditions but Poulton deserved their win.”

Poulton manager Mark Bell said: “We’d have expected the game to be far closer and the scoreline may not reflect the balance of play but fell credit to my lads.”

Both managers named their left-back as man of the match, BJ’s Tom Reeves and Fergus Bell of Poulton.