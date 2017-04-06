Wren Rovers rack up the goals

Blackpool Wren Rovers kept up the pressure on league leaders Longridge Town at the top of the West Lancashire Football League Premier Division with a stunning 11-0 win against Crooklands Casuals.

Gary Pett led the way with a hat-trick while Danny Morris, Carl Eastwood and and Danny Pickering helped themselves to braces.

Joe Booth and Brett Dawson also found the back of the net.

The game was as good as over at half-time with Rovers holding a 4-0 lead, but seven goals followed in the second half to cap off a fine display.

The win sees Rovers stay two points behind leaders Longridge, who had an impressive home win of their own as they saw off Tempest United 7-1.

But Rovers remain in contention for a league and cup double after they beat Fulwood Amateurs 6-1 in the semi-final of the Richardson Cup in midweek.

Danny Morris and Carl Eastwood both scored two each while Joe Booth and Nick Greenall added the other goals. Mitch Newsham scored for Fulwood.

Elsewhere, Garstang fell to a disappointing 1-0 defeat at home to Turton courtesy of a late Jordan Lomax goal.

Thornton Cleveleys lost 3-1 to fourth-placed Euxton Villa which sees them drop down to ninth in the table.

Villa opened the scoring after just 13 minutes through George Davies but they had to wait until the 75th minute to get a second, which eventually came courtesy of Michael Galliers.

Thornton immediately hit back through Sean Slater but Galliers grabbed his second just nine minutes from time to finish the scoring.

In Division One, Poulton remain top of the league despite not playing as their title rivals Haslingden St Marys could only win one of their two matches played within the space of three days.

However Haslingden remain just one point off Poulton with four games in hand still to play.

Lytham Town and Wyre Villa also weren’t in action.