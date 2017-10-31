Ric does the trick to earn Trophy win

In the last 16 of the Lancashire FA Sunday Trophy there were mixed fortunes for the five remaining teams from the Bathroom Solutions Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Football Alliance.

Blackhurst Budd went through, winning 3-1 at Arkwrights.

Their opener was flicked in by Brett Dawson within the first two minutes before the home side equalised 10 minutes later.

Despite long spells of possession and numerous changed it started to look like it could be one of those days until Ric Seear was upended in the box.

He stepped up to convert the penalty before scoring again late on to make the game safe.

Broomheads Estate Agency had to take their game to penalties in order to progress at Wellington.

The game had ended 2-2 with Adam Heaney scoring both goals and the penalties ended 5-4 to Broomheads.

The Saddle, however, were pipped 3-2 with a last minute winner despite Brad Gill and Henry Wright scoring.

Bloomfield Brewhouse were beaten 9-2 by Ingol Rangers, Ben Perry-Acton and Paul Gaskell with their goals, while The Station Lytham had to withdraw.

In the Premier Division, Additions moved up to second with a 7-3 win against Blackpool South thanks to a brace each for Stuart Pratt, Ashley Robinson and Dean Richards.

Simon Beavers scored the other, while Jordan Grimshaw (2) and Jordan Forster replied.

Aaron Fleming scored a hat-trick as Shovels beat Kingsfield 6-0 with Tom Ashworth, Connor McGough and Ross Jones also scoring.

There were goals for Simon Williams(2), Matt Nelson(2), Oliver Johnson, David Warburton and Jake Swarbrick as Exceptional Kitchens beat Appletree Finance 7-0.

Division one leaders E and P Publications recovered from their first defeat last week to beat Wesham 6-4 courtesy of goals from Ellis Tortely (3), Andrew Duckworth, Ahern Playforth and Robert Pye.

Ashley Walsh (2) Josh Kirkman and Dwayne Greenwood scored the consolation goals.

Scott Salanki scored a brace as New Albert beat BES Utilities 3-1, Lee Grundy replying.

Connor Cooper scored twice and Karl and Shane McLeod one each as Layton Pub drew 4-4 at AFC Lane Ends Blackpool for whom Matty Grime, Jack Yates, Lewis Priestley and Ashley Casey found the net.

Sam Bannister scored for AFC Jewsons Blackpool and Aran Bottomley for Ma Kelly’s Showboat as they drew 1-1.

In division two Simon Annetts scored five as leaders McNaughtons won 12-0 at Wrea Green.

Ryan Hewitt scored two with further goals coming from Kyle Barlow, Joe Caton, Jason Nuttall, David Whyte and Martin Ireland.

Clifton Rangers are hot on their heels after they beat Kirkham Town 6-3 with Steve McEwan also grabbing five.

Ben Roxby got the other with Kevin Beig, Chris Danson and Mike Morcombe netting consolation goals.

Highlands won 5-2 at Layton Seniors with goals coming from Danny Dean(2), Chris Jackson, Kyle Heys and Tom Harrison with Otis Lewis-Chambers and Jacob Orme scoring for the home side.

Stuart Hammond and Lee Fleetwood scored for Marshall Court in their 2-2 draw against King Edward, for whom Ryan Holland and Steve Peters found the net.

In the Gledhill Cup, Highfield Social won through to the next round with a 9-0 win against the George thanks to Craig Worrall (4), Lucas Thornley (3), Craig Salmon and Nathan Lowings.