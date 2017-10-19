Park Community Academy do Blackpool proud in Lancashire League

Two mini-buses of talented footballers from Park Community Academy headed over to Blackburn to represent Blackpool on Match Day One of the Lancashire MLD Football League.

The Lancashire FA event is designed to provide competitive football for young people with a learning difficulty in an environment that allows the players to develop their skills and forge new friendships.

Eighteen teams from across Lancashire descended on the Power League venue to battle it out in a series of fixtures at under-14 and under-16 levels.

Park Community Academy’s girls tested their skills against Morecambe Road and Pendle in a three-way round robin that saw the schools face each other twice. Park entered two under-14 teams to take on Morecambe Road, Sir Tom Finney Community High School, Moor Hey, Ridgewood and Great Arley. The under-16s faced Ridgewood, Great Arley, Morecambe Road, Pendle, Sir Tom Finney Community High School and Crosshills in a fiercely fought competition full of excitement, passion and teamwork.

The scores and points from all games will be added to those on future match days, building up to finals day in April.

Dave Rohman, Blackpool School Games Organiser, said: “Being part of Team Park Community Academy was a great privilege and I am already looking forward to the next match day in November.

“The football on show was fantastic and is a true testament to the constant high quality work carried out not only by Mr Johnson and his team from Park Community Academy but in all of the Special Schools across Lancashire. Seeing the interaction between children from the different schools highlights why the School Games needs to be delivered in partnership with National and Regional Governing Bodies of Sport to ensure that the opportunities we provide are at the highest standard possible.”