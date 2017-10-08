Match report: West Didsbury and Chorlton 4 Squires Gate 2

Squires Gate left it too late to mount a comeback on Saturday when they lost 4-2 at West Didsbury and Chorlton.

Gate scored two goals in the last 10 minutes after the home side had taken their foot off the gas.

Gate were forced to make a an early change before kick-off when Ben Fletcher was still in traffic with midfielder Mike Hall going in goal.

West would take the lead just three minutes into the game as Ben Steer curled the ball inside the near post.

Hall had to be alert to pull off a superb save on seven minutes, pushing the ball up before Jake Higham’s acrobatic overhead kick cleared the ball off the line.

Gate’s first chance didn’t come until the 11th minute when a free-kick found its way to Tarren Moxon, whose cross back in was too heavy.

West doubled their lead on 19 minutes when it was too easy for them to thread a ball through for Steer to score his second.

Gate had a great chance to grab a goal back after 30 minutes but Mark Thornber saw two efforts blocked by the West defence.

Gary Pett was the next to have a great chance for Gate but he fired over eight minutes before the break, which ended with Gate two goals down.

Both sides had corners early in the second half with Gate seeing Corey Moorhead’s header flying over the bar.

A Gate counter-attack saw Moxon and Mark Buchan exchange passes but Moxon’s shot was weak and easily saved.

The home side then added another goal in the 71st minute as Matty Kay headied in at the back post after Gate allowed the cross to come in too easily.

Dean Ing shot narrowly over for Gate, who also saw a corner fired over by Pett.

With nine minutes left, striker Tom Bailey got in on the act for the home side with a similar goal to Kay’s heading in at the back post after a cross was allowed to come in.

However, Gate finally got themselves a goal back a minute later.

Substitute Jack Williams fired low past the keeper after Hall had left the ball for him.

Williams would then grab another goal during added time.

An excellent pass from manager Danny Penswick found Williams, who ran into the box and stretched to poke past the keeper.

West came close to clearing the ball off the line but the retreating defender couldn’t reach it in time.