MATCH REPORT: Silsden 1 AFC Blackpool 0

AFC Blackpool couldn’t prevent the runaway first division leaders from making it 10 wins out of 10, though they were unlucky not to claim a point.

This occasionally feisty game on a cold and windy West Yorkshire evening was not for the purists.

With keeper Callum Kirkland out with a minor injury, Andy Speight stepped in for his second game of the season, while Carnan Dawson, Dan Mottram and Ben Duffeld all returned for Blackpool.

Silsden dominated the early stages but AFC still had their chances from a number of free-kicks whipped in by Jamie Nay.

The only goal arrived on 27 minutes, when Niall Sultan burst down the right wing for Silsden and his low cross was turned into his own net by the luckless Nay.

Tempers started to flare, with niggly tackles and a scramble in the Silsden penalty area as the half ended 1-0.

The second half started in much the same vein, though Blackpool did start to create chances and the hosts began to look uncertain.

As tempers boiled over, Silsden went down to 10 men as Daniel Illingworth was sent off but AFC couldn’t force an equaliser.

Duffield sent Billy McKenna clear and he looked certain to score but keeper Callum Jakovlevs saved his shot.

Duffield’s dipping effort just cleared the bar as Silsden held on to win a scrappy game.

Next up forAFC are Abbey Hulton United at Jepson Way on Saturday. With no League games on the Fylde coast and no Premier League or Championship games anywhere, the club hopes local fans will come out in force to support Non-League Day.

Admission is free, though a collection will be made for Prostate Cancer UK, the official NLD charity.

Saturday’s teams could hardly be better matched – both are on 15 points with the same goal difference.

However, AFC are above Abbey Hulton in ninth, having played a game fewer.

Blackpool: Speight, Nay, Dawson, Caunce, Baird, Pickering, McKenna, Mottram, Duffield, Fishwick, Gregory.