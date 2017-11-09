Fylde coast youth football round-up: Blackpool and District, YMCA and girls' reports

A bigger Blackpool and District Youth League programme following the half-term break included some excellent under-7 football.

Kirkham Junior Reds and Blues played host to Lytham Junior Maroons and Windmills at Kirkham and Wesham Cricket Club. FC Rangers hosted Lytham Junior Blues at Boundary Park and a club derby took place at Seafield Road between YMCA Blacks and Oranges.

At under-11 level, Polish Junior Reds played South Shore Youth Panthers in a very entertaining match, with some fantastic goalkeeping from both sides and play end-to-end. It was played in a good spirit and it was clear that the players are improving and developing.

Under-13s leaders Kirkham Junior Reds took on Wyre Juniors at Over Wyre and came out 2-12 winners, with four goals from Liam Geraghty, two for Theo Cunliffe and a hat-trick each for Daniel Parker and Tom Watmough. Kirkham Man of the Match was Daniel Parker. Wyre’s goals came from Dylan Copeland and Harvey Brown.

Poulton Town and Blackpool Rangers Tangerines started level in second spot and Rangers took all three points, winning 3-11. Their scorers were Zico Allen with four, Joshua Parkinson and Ethan Hayes with three apiece and Jamie Richardson. Poulton’s goals came courtesy of Keegan High and Kobe Moore.

FC Rangers proved too strong for St Annes Diamonds, winning 1-13. Jake Stokes was on fire, scoring seven, and there was a hat- trick for Harvey Liddle. Sam Hanby, Byron Whittle and Dylan McKenzie also scored for FC.

In Sunday’s Under-14s matches, FC Rangers Blues played Kirkham Junior Blues, with FC coming out on top 8-3. Squires Gate Titans took on the other FC Rangers team, who were too strong for them but the Titans never let their heads go down and continued to the last whistle.

FC scorers were Carl Wallace with four, Lewis Godley (2)and Dominic Gil, while Harvey Hampton replied for the Titans.

Top of the division Squires Gate bounced back from their cup defeat with an emphatic 10-0 win against Lytham Junior Blues, Daniel Fryer scoring four.

Ohter goals came from Imaan Hussain (2), William Riding, Joshua Grindley, Angelo Di Vinci and Kobe Gregory.

A very close Under-18s match was played between AFC Blackpool and Staining, AFC edging it 4-3. Staining’s scorers were Matthew Webster (2) and Kurtis Webster.

Blackpool Rangers played host to Clifton Rangers. The first half was very even, with neither team troubling the keeper.

An entertaining second half saw both teams go for it. Blackpool Rangers had chances but were unable to find the net, while Clifton duly took their chances to win the match 0-3.

Kirkham JFC and FC Rangers played the later match, which there were hat-tricks for William Holmes and Joshua Marshall as Kirkham claimed the victory 10-1.

Luke Hornby, Dominic Mitchell, Sam Mitchell and Ben Rawcliffe also scored for Kirkham, while the FC Rangers goal came from Michael Kadenge.

YMCA’s Under-12 contest away to Fleetwood Town proved a very even one between well-matched teams and ended 2-2.

YMCA’s passing style seemed well suited to the 4G surface, and although they enjoyed a lot of possession they struggled to convert their chances into goals.

They were eventually punished when they failed to deal with a Town corner and the home side went ahead with a simple tap-in from close range.

YMCA didn’t allow this setback to discourage them and they continued to carve out chances which eventually brought about an equaliser from Luke Doherty with a fine 20-yard strike after good work by Reece Henderson.

Level 1-1 at the interval, YMCA continued to enjoy the majority of possession and after squandering numerous more chances they eventually took the lead when Henderson chased a lost cause and won the ball before scoring with an unstoppable drive.

A YMCA victory looked on the cards, but with only four minutes remaining Town grabbed an equaliser with a headed goal from a corner. Ali Ruman, Syd Pearson, and George Winstanley all impressed in a fine all round YMCA team performance

In 11-a-side matches, YMCA Under-13 were on top from the start to defeat Spirit of Youth 6-0 at Seafield Road.

Two goals from Noah Mawene in the opening 10 minutes set them on their way to a comfortable victory and they added three more to reach half-time with a 5-0 lead.

The visitors showed more resilience after the restart but couldn’t find a way to penetrate a solid defence and YMCA netted just one further goal in the second half.

Mawene took his match tally to four, with the impressive Thomas Shuttleworth and Harry Gledhill both on target also.

YMCA Under-15s faced Poulton Panthers at sunny Bank Lane in Warton and won 4-1.

They started brightly, creating a number of good chances. YMCA eventually made the breakthrough after neat play in midfield created space for Nathan Crook to drive the ball past the keeper from just outside the box.

Liam Brown had a number of runs and crosses down the right which could have resulted in their lead being increased. Poulton also had some chances also but good YMCA defending kept them at bay.

YMCA doubled their lead when Brown converted a spot-kick to make it 2-0 at the break.

The game followed a similar pattern after the restart and YMCA went 3-0 ahead when good play by Lucas Miller gave Josh Dolby Armstrong the chance to slot the ball home.

Within minutes Poulton reduced the arrears with a penalty only for YMCA to notch a fourth goal when Jack Robinson forced his way through the Poulton defence, riding a number of tackles before firing home.

YMCA Under-16s produced an excellent all-round team display to record a comprehensive 7-0 victory over Fleetwood Gym.

Despite being on top throughout the first half with some impressive football, they only led 1-0 at half-time, new signing Jack Byrne scoring on his debut.

After the restart the goals started to flow for YMCA, with Byrne notching his second. Ruben Shaw and Toby Grant both notched pairs too.

A rare strike by Toby O’Neil completed YMCA’s victory and Lewis Crawford impressed throughout.

Maghull Girls 0 Blackpool FC Girls U-13 12

Proud Blackpool Girls Under-13 coach Mike Healey and his assistant Erin Muir guided their team to a superb 12-0 victory against a spirited Maghull Girls side.

Captain Alice O’Brien and midfielder Beth Craig scored two a piece, while Molly Grove and Mia Lewis added one each.

Blackpool player of the match Alicia Trewin set up Blackpool’s opener and scored five second half goals herself .

Blackpool romped home with a display of slick, creative passing football.”

YMCA Under-14 Girls 0 Haslingden Girls and

Ladies 9

YMCA went out of the North Valley Burnley Unity League Cup against a strong Haslingden side in bright and sunny conditions at Seafield Rd on Sunday.

YMCA started well and were unlucky that their initial pressure did not produce any goals.

Then in the 12th minute they failed to clear a corner which gifted the visitors with a chance to take the lead.

Injuries then resulted in captain Ellie McNally and goalkeeper Olivia Neal having to leave the field of play for treatment.

Two further goals followed to leave YMCA 0-3 down at half-time.

After the break, YMCA did show plenty of resilience and effort.

However, Haslingden made their chances count and they added six further goals to complete what was ultimately a comfortable victory.

Isabelle Kells, Annabelle Jackson, Madison Lucas and Ellie Jones were all notable throughout for a well beaten YMCA.