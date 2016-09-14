Fylde coast youth football review

YMCA made it two wins out of two in the Poulton and District Primary League’s Under-12 premier division with a 3-1 home victory over Kirkham Reds.

YMCA were below par in the first half at a sunny Seafield Road and struggled to find any fluency.

The visitors took advantage to take the lead just before half-time.

YMCA showed great improvement after the restart and began to find their usual rhythm, sealing victory with a double strike by Danny Slawson and a goal from Harry Gledhill. Elliott Collings was notable.

Layton Junior Clarets ran out 5-3 winners against Foxhall Hoops in the Under-12s Conference.

This was an all-action match from kick-off and an early goal from Harley Liddle for the Clarets set the tempo for a thrilling game.

Foxhall immediately equalised through AJ Murphey and a stunning left-foot volley made it 2-1 to the home side at the break.

Ryan Stevenson made it 3-1 with his first only for Foxhall to pull level with Murphey’s second and a goal from Thomas Murray. But Layton kept fighting and second goals from Stevenson and Liddle sealed the victory.

Wyre Juniors earned a comfortable 4-0 win against Layton Junior Blues.

It was a tight game for the first 40 minutes, with both sides creating chances.

But Wyre’s pressure finally paid off with Harry Morris scoring a quickfire hat-trick and Connor Ashton finished the game off.

In the Under-14s Premier League, YMCA claimed their third victory inside a week with a 6-3 success away to Thornton Blues.

They played free-flowing football from the start and reached half-time with a comfortable 3-0 lead.

A strike from Lucas Miller opened the scoring following some fine play by Marco Amin and the lead was doubled with an own goal before Amin added a third before the break, weaving past several defenders and firing home from the edge of the area.

Thornton came right back into the game after the restart with two goals.

YMCA responded well and a strike by Callum Fielding put them 4-2 ahead.

The impressive Fielding then netted twice more to complete a fine hat-trick with Thornton notching a third in the closing minutes. Luca Greenwood was outstanding for YMCA.

Foxhall beat AFC Blackpool 6-0 thanks to goals from Rio Louth (3), Rob Fitzpatrick, Zach Coles and Joshua Loan-Clarke.

Clifton Rangers edged a seven-goal thriller 4-3 against Poulton Youth FC, thanks to braces from Oliver Shaw and Ben Wilmott.

Wilmott’s second to secure the win was a 30-yard strike in the last minute.

Lytham Juniors edged BJFF Viper Whites 2-1 in a tight game.

In Under 14 League One, Poulton Pumas made it two wins from two with a 4-0 victory against BJFF Whites.

Jack Wardle struck the first with a volley, which was followed up with goals from Liam Rourke, Matt Price and Alex McAusland.

In the Under-15 Premier League, Warton Typhoons scored the only goal at YMCA.

YMCA faced the stiff breeze in the first half but had plenty of possession without creating many chances. And they were made to pay at Wyre took the lead before the break.

It was a similar pattern in the second half, with YMCA having much of the ball but again failing to penetrate a solid Warton defence.

In the Under-15s Championship, Foxhall beat Spirit of Youth 5-1. The goalscorers were Adam Urqurhart (2), Luigi Chiappe, Josh Summers-Green and Kazak Kowalski.

The Lancashire Cup has got under way for Under-13 and Under-16 teams in the Blackpool and District Youth League.

In the younger section, Aiden Wright was the star for Foxhall as he netted five in their 12-0 rout of Seedfield Sports Club.

Kaiden Shorrocks and Harry Melia scored hat-tricks, with Oliver Connell also on target.

Foxhall Hoops weren’t so lucky as they found themselves on the end of a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Ribbleton Whites, with Connor Satchell scoring their consolation.

Hat-tricks from Matthew Kelsey and Imaan Hussain, together with goals from Angelo Karadzhinov (2), Jack Walker, Harry Stanley, Kyle Rodgers and an own goal amounted to a 12-1 win for Squires Gate against Leyland Albion.

Another high-scoring game saw YMCA beat Leigh Genesis 9-0.

YMCA got off to a great start when Harry Dyer fired a free-kick into the net from 20 yards.

YMCA produced some excellent football as Ben Elliott and Ashley Waterfield adding further goals to make it 3-0 at half-time.

YMCA dominated the second half as Elliott and Waterfield both notched a second, while Keaton Adams also netted twice, and Gabriel Ward and Nat Gili-Ross were also on target.

In the U16 competition, Poulton lost out by a single goal at Highgrove Juniors.

Dan Holt and Kyle McCullough’s stunning free-kick gave Foxhall Hoops a share of the spoils, with Fleetwood Town drawing 2-2 in the U18 league. St Annes beat Staining 3-0.

In the Under-16 league, Kai Clarkson-Lowe led the way with a hat-trick as Lytham Juniors Home Heat began their campaign by beating FC Rangers 5-2.

Josh Serghi opened the scoring early,then Clarkson-Lowe and Daniel Pilling made it 3-0 inside 20 minutes. Clarkson-Lowe added his second before the break.

Lytham had more chances in the second half before Clarkson-Lowe’s third, and this was a comfortable win despite Rangers’ two late goals. Tom Pinsett and Max Older had great games for Lytham.

Spirit of Youth drew 2-2 with Kirkham, with Robert Flanagan and Tylder Davison netting for the hosts and Josh Marshall and Will Critchley for the away side.

Foxhall and Layton played out a goalless draw.

In the Under-13 league, Fraser Hallas scored four and Jack Burcheough a brace as Thornton Cleveleys Reds beat Kirkham Blues 6-0.

In the Silver League, goals from Billy Ogden (2), Ryan Jones (2), Ben Steveley and James Clacher gave Layton a 6-0 win at Thornton Cleveleys Whites.