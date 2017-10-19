Fylde coast youth football match of the week: Lytham Junior Blues Under-14 v Squires Gate Titans

Eryk Zogo scored a tremendous hat-trick as Lytham Junior Blues’ Under-14s continued their encouraging start to the Blackpool and District Youth League season with a 4-1 win over Squires Gate Titans at Ballam Road.

The visitors had no answer to Zogo’s pace as he scored the only goal of the first half.

The star striker was caught offside several times but was devastating when he timed his runs right.

He added two more in the second half, when the home side were more clinical in front of goal, and Jay Orchard netted the other.

Squires Gate were certainly in the contest at half-time.

However, it went away from them after the break and Lytham had scored three by the time visitors pulled one back.

It was Harvey Hampton who scored it, set up by Kieran Tobin.

While there was no denying Zogo the Lytham man of the match award, Kane Twomey had his best game of the season playing on the left of midfield.

Cameron Friendship and Josh Sunderland were outstanding at the back for Squires.

Titans manager Emily Tobin was delighted with her side’s performance.

She told AllStars: “We are a new team and had only 11 or 12 players for the first four games.

“We have picked up a few players from teams that have folded and we are definitely moving in the right direction. You win some and lose some but we are moving in the right direction.”

Lytham boss Paul Wright is highly satisfied with his side’s start, with two wins and a draw to show for their first four games.

“We struggled last season but it’s looking good so far,” he said.

“It would be great if we could finish in the top three or four.

“It was a good performance against Squires Gate and a good win. We didn’t take our chances in the first half but improved after the break.”