Fylde coast youth football match of the week: FC Rangers Under-18s v Kirkham U18

Kirkham recorded their first win in the Blackpool and District Youth League’s Under-18 competition in impressive style at Boundary Park.

Rangers put up a brave fight, though, and trailed only 1-0 at the end of a first half in which they had good chances themselves.

It’s been a challenge for both sides to adapt from Under-16s football last season and both have a lot of new players to integrate into their team.

The strong wind and wet surface were a factor and Sam Mitchell scored the only goal of the first half with a shot which deceived the keeper in the tricky conditions.

Rangers had a goal disallowed for handball in the first half and Kye Wylie hit the bar in the second.

However, Kirkham did gain control in the second period and scored a superb second when Will Holmes’ shot from the right flew over the keeper.

Josh Marshall poked the third home in a goalmouth scramble and the scoring was completed late on, when Ben Rawcliffe’s effort from the left found the far corner.

They were denied another when Rangers keeper Jake Sykes saved a penalty.

After defeat in their opening league and cup game, Kirkham boss Derek Marshall was delighted with these first points.

He said: “It was very windy and they were unlucky not to score in the first half, but we kept them out and overall we played really well.

“It’s a big transition and we have 12 new players to bed in. For a while it looked like we might not get a team together but it’s coming together now.”

Manager Lewis Gottfreund also believes his Rangers side are finding their feet at a testing new level.

He said: “We have a lot of new players and it’s about finding the right positions for everybody.

“There are a lot of big lads in this league, so we have brought a couple of our own in. But we’re getting there and hopefully next time The Gazette covers us we’ll win.”

“Kirkham are a good side but in the first half we matched them. They got on top in the second half but the final score was harsh on us.

Rangers centre-back and captain Zachary Gottfreund was their man of the match. He led by example, staying strong throughout.

Will Holmes was the Kirkham choice. The winger was dominant down the right and his goal was phenomenal.