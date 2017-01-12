Fylde coast junior football review: Blackpool League and YMCA

BJFF Blades Under-13s made it through to the Lancashire FA Cup Final after a stunning 4-2 win against Walney Island.

The Blades dominated the game and went ahead through Harrison Giggal’s dipping 25- yard shot.

The score remained the same until half-time, then five minutes into the second half Spencer Phillips headed home from the far post to make the hosts look comfortable.

But suddenly the Blades switched off and allowed the Cumbrians back into the contest, scorung twice in two minutes.

With 15 minutes to go, Ryan Willett’s side could have fallen apart but Giggal had other ideas and yet another stunning 30-yard screamer went in.

And five minutes later Jacob Kozlowski scored from a tight angle to send the Whites into the final.

In the BDYL Alpha league, Foxhall missed out on the chance to extend their lead at the top, while the Blades were in cup action.

Fleetwood Town beat them 4-2 thanks to goals from Callum Gawthorpe, Taylor Joyce, Tyler Alunan and Alex McLoughlin. Aiden Wright and Dylan Henshall replied for Foxhall.

Daniel Fryer scored four as Squires Gate beat Thornton Cleveleys Reds 8-5. Imaan Hussain grabbed a hat-trick and Jack Walker completed the scoring. Fraser Hallas scored four for the Reds and Nathan Beckett the other.

Aaron Pope scored a hat- trick and there were braces for Theo Mihell and Matthew Seal as Poulton beat Kirkham Blues 9-1, Nico Cobb and Soloman Mattatia also scoring.

Charlie Strachan scored the only goal as leaders Layton beat Thornton Cleveleys Whites in the Under-13 Silver division.

BJFF Vipers leapfrogged the Whites to go second as they came out on top in a seven-goal thriller thanks to goals from Luke Roper, Harley Man, Macawli Hannah and Jake Wilson. Jack Iddlesdon(2), Dominic Turner replied.

Matthew Guy scored his seventh hat-trick of the season to help his FC Rangers side beat Foxhall Hoops 5-2.

Justin Smith and Ryan Henson completed the scoring, while Noah Clarkson and James Knight scored the Hoops’ consolations.

The game of the day in the under-16 section saw leaders Lytham Juniors Home Heat take on third-placed Foxhall.

Honours were shared in an hard-fought, entertaining game. Foxhall opened the scoring in the opening 10 minutes, when Lytham failed to deal with a well-taken free-kick.

Lytham then took control of the game and Sam Mitchell levelled the scoring following fine work from Kai Clarkson Lowe midway through the first half.

Lytham then wasted several clear chances as the scored remained level at half-time.

In the second half, Lytham had the majority of the possession and the Foxhall goalkeeper made several fine saves to keep them t bay.

Although Lytham had the majority of the chances, Foxhall broke quickly at times and Harvey Simi had to be on his toes.

With the game entering the closing five minutes and Lytham pressing for the winner, Lytham were caught by a long kick by the keeper and the Foxhall forward raced clear and finished well.

Lytham spent the closing five minutes camped in the Foxhall half and eventually their patience was rewarded in injury time.

The keeper parried a shot into the path of Daniel Chase, who made it 2-2 from five yards out. This could turn out to be a very valuable point come the end of the season.

Ollie Seers and Daniel Pilling had impressive games as did Finn Tierney.

Lucas Kilgallon was the top scorer of the day as his five goals helped St Annes Greens beat Fleetwood Gym 15-5.

Aidan Preston scored a hat- trick as did Michael Orosun, while there was a brace from Matt Van Wyk and further goals from Toby Ashton and Harrison Gilbey.

Kirkham beat Layton 2-0 and Foxhall continued their unbeaten league campaign as goals from Conor Smith, Harry Fisher, Tom Figg and Harry Dale gave them a 4-0 win over Fleetwood Town Rangers to extend their lead at the top to eight points.

Finally, Sam Akril and Chris Fox scored for St Annes as they drew 2-2 with Staining, for whom Marley Holdip scored. Their other was an own goal.

YMCA Oranges had to work hard for their 3-2 cup win over Clifton Hornets in a Poulton Primary League Under-9 group game at Seafield Road.

Strikes by Harley Molloy, Daniel Ryder and Rylee Wilkinson proved just enough to take the points.

Meanwhile at Blackpool Road North, YMCA Blacks also clinched victory in a derby against St Annes FC Crusaders.

Josh Mulgrews led the way with a double strike, and with their other goals netted by Archie Legge, Connor Lewis-Murgatroyd and Stanley Fielding, YMCA emerged 5-2 winners.

Both YMCA Under-10 teams were involved in highly entertaining encounters in Coulton Cup group games.

The Oranges found themselves trailing FC Rangers 2-1 at the interval but then staged a superb recovery.

As the game entered its closing minutes the teams were locked a 3-3, with Liam Roberts, Theodore Mawene and Noah Nicholson all on target for YMCA, who snatched a dramatic winner with the last kick of the game with a superbly taken goal by Dan Brimble.

Over at Seafield Road, YMCA Blacks had to settle for a share of the spoils in an eight-goal thriller with Fleetwood Town Reds.

Oli Hoskisson bagged a hat-trick for YMCA, with Tom Woodington also on target.

YMCA Under-15s returned to action with a Coulton Cup group game against Layton Lions at a damp and gloomy Seafield Road.

Despite the conditions, YMCA started brightly and led 2-0 midway through the first half.

Layton came more into the game as half-time approached and pulled one back.

However, YMCA regained the initiative after the restart and added a further five goals to run out convincing winners.

The impressive Taylor Stock and Jake Molloy both hit pairs for YMCA, with Mateen Kesha, Callum Muir and Toby Grant their other marksmen in the 7-2 victory.

Harvey Shaw and Lewis Crawford were also notable.