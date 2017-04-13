Fylde coast amateur football review: Sunday Alliance and West Lancs

The Saddle remain in contention for a top-two finish in the Bathroom Solutions Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance after a hard-fought 2-1 win against Exceptional Kitchens.

The win came courtesy of goals from Brad Gill and Jarred Bain, while Simon Williams replied.

The result also means Blackhurst Budd still require a further point to retain their title.

The first Gledhill Cup finalists have been decided as AFC Additions beat Appletree Finance 3-1 after extra- time.

Liam Forrest scored a brace and Nathan Hine the other, while Luke Robinson replied for Appletree.

In the Berrys Beds Premier Division Cup quarter-finals, 21st Century Windows beat Kingsfield 4-2 in another match which went to after extra-time.

Ben McKay bagged two and Darren Cleland and Matthew Jones the others, while David Edge and Tony Whittle replied.

In division one, the derby between Wesham and Athletico Tijuana was a cracker in which Wesham pipped their hosts 5-4.

Josh Kirkham scored two and Carl Duffy, Dwayne Greenwood and Lee Clark the others for the winners, with Rick Horrocks (2), Maty Parr and Ryan Thomson replying.

Goals from Ben Holland and Paul Innocent gave Chris Allen Garages a 2-1 win over FC Highfield to leapfrog them off the bottom of the table. Ryan Long replied.

Luke Noble scored two as New Albert beat AFC Lane Ends Blackpool 5-0. Tom Docherty, Stephen Whitehead and David Coppock also scored.

In the Berrys Beds Division One Cup semi-final, Bloomfield Brewhouse secured their big day at Fleetwood Town’s Highbury Stadium with a 2-1 victory over Belle Vue after extra-time.

Jamie Haydock and Ben Perry-Acton hit the goals and Sam Dyer replied.

In division two, BES Utilities extended their lead top 14 points as goals from Jack Porter, Lee Grundy and Corey Harrison gave them a 3-1 win over second-placed the Bridge, for whom David Shaw replied.

There were hat-tricks for Kenny Cram and Danny Green as well as a brace from Elliot Ramsay as Broomheads Estate Agency beat Westview 11-0. Jordan Casey, Neil Unsworth and Adam Heaney were also on target.

There are matches in all three divisions on Easter Sunday (see fixtures left) and again next Wednesday.

Garstang will face Blackpool Wren Rovers in the West Lancashire League’s Richardson Cup final next month after a 2-1 win over Tempest United in Saturday’s semi.

Garstang fell behind to a goal just before half-time but strikes by Halliwell and Jack turned the tie around at Longridge. The decider against Wren Rovers will take place at the County Ground in Leyland on May 7.

Wrens went top of the premier division for 24 hours with Tuesday’s 5-1 home win over Thornton Cleveleys, despite trailing at half-time.

Luke Noble’s eighth-minute penalty separated the sides until two Carl Eastwood goals after the break turned the match around. Danny Morris also scored two after Danny Pickering had hit Wrens’ third.

However, Longridge returned to the summit in the two-horse race for the title with last night’s 1-0 win at Turton.

Noble was again on target for Thornton Cleveleys in Saturday’s 4-0 home win over Hesketh Bank. Adam Challoner scored two and Daniel Stoney the other.

Division one leaders Poulton conceded twice in the last 10 minutes to draw 4-4 with title rivals Haslingden St Mary’s.

Poulton led inside two minutes courtesy of Josh Few, who added a second in the 16th minute. Haslingden drew level only for Few to complete a first-half hat-trick and put Poulton back in front at the break.

Yhe hosts looked on course for all three points when Charlie Carpenter made it 4-2 in the 78th minute, but an own goal three minutes later set up a nervous finale in which Josh Parker hit the leveller three minutes from time.

It was a tough blow for Poulton, who are still top although Haslingden are only two points behind with three games in hand.

Lytham Town failed to build on their 2-0 home win over Mill Hill St Peter’s in midweek (Danny Scarlett, Ross Ainsworth) as they went down 1-0 at home to Burscough Richmond.

Poulton and Lytham Town both play on Saturday (see left) before facing each other on Monday.