Fylde amateur football scene: Sunday Alliance and West Lancs

There is a new team at the top of the Bathroom Solutions Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance, though the name is a familiar one.

A Jonny Hothersall brace helped Garstang climb to fifth in the premier division of the West Lancashire League.

He netted twice in their 3-1 home win against strugglers Whitehaven, who had taken the lead through Kevin Connelly.

But the home side hit back immediately through Hothersall, then Rick Coar netted two minutes before half-time to complete the turnaround.

Garstang had to wait until the 83rd minute to round off the win, when Hothersall scored his second.

It was an impressive win and despite sitting 12 points behind Euxton Villa in fourth, Garstang have four games in hand.

Thornton Cleveleys also secured a vital win as they edged out Slyne with Hest 1-0 on home turf.

After a goalless first half, Daniel Stoney scored 10 minutes into the second period for the only goal of the game.

The win sees Thornton consolidate their place in mid- table, where they are in little danger of finishing in the top spots or struggling against relegation.

Blackpool Wren Rovers weren’t in action last weekend, while title rivals Longridge Town had their game against Tempest United postponed.

A late winner from Josh Few saw Poulton extend their lead at the top of division one.

Danny Whittaker had handed them an early lead against Askam United only to be pegged back by Connor Rowling’s equaliser on the half-hour mark.

But Few struck the winner in the 81st minute, which saw Poulton extend their lead over Haslingden St Mary’s to four points, although the second-placed side have four games in hand.

Meanwhile, Wyre Villa slipped down the table after going down 2-0 at home to high flyers Hurst Green.

Gary Knight handed the visitors the lead after just 12 minutes and they never looked back, with Will Nolan completing the scoring just minutes before the interval.Villa were unable to reduce the arrears and fall to 11th.

Lytham Town’s home tie against Burscough Richmond was postponed.

Reigning premier division champions Blackhurst Budd hit the summit and maintained their unblemished record with a 5-1 win against 21st Century Windows.

Liam Frend led the way with a hat-trick, and Tarren Moxon and Danny Morris also scored too. The visitors had taken a shock lead through Matthew Jones.

Dean Richards scored a brace and Ashley Robinson also scored as AFC Additions beat AFC Rangers 3-0, and Luke Burrows scored both for Eurotech as they drew 2-2 with S Royle Roofing, for whom Jamie Kelshaw also scored twice.

In division one, FC Shovels went five points clear as Paul Gaskell scored a hat- trick in their 4-1 win over Wyre.

New signing Aaron Fleming also scored and Phil Smith replied.

Bloomfield Brewhouse moved up to second with a stunning 9-1 win over AFC Lane Ends as Chris Glynn led the way with five goals.

Craig Harding scored a brace and further goals came from Barry Davenport and Matt Hole, Ashley Casey replying.

Belle Vue got back to winning ways as goals from Andrew Duckworth(2), Zak Singleton and Joe Caton gave them a 4-2 win at Chris Allen Garages, for whom Steve Bonser and Adam Fisher replied.

Wesham (Jack Clark, Chris Croall, Lee Hugo, Shaun Worden) drew 4-4 with The New Albert (Josh Evans 2, Andrew Catlin, Stephen Whitehead), and James Burgess scored for AFC Jewsons Blackpool as they drew 1-1 with Highfield Social, whose scorer was Peter Clarkson.

FC Albion stayed top of division two as a hat-trick from Michael Crossland set them on the way to a 5-1 win against King Edward. Alex Lambe and Nitisat Sirisom also scored, while Callum Hitchen replied.

There was a hat-trick each for Corey Harrison and Lee Grundy as BES Utilities beat Kirkham Town 7-3. Christopher Evans completed the scoring, while Chris Danson, Guillermo Marchant and Lewis Mayor were on target for Town.

Third-placed The Links also won as Alex Cameron scored another hat-trick in their 6-1 success against Westview.

Jordan Bishop, Ben Cheston and Stephen Oberman also scored and James Abram replied,

There were four hat-tricks for Broomheads Estate Agency in their 15-1 demolition of Marshall Court, and amazingly Kenny Cram scored three of them.

Jordan Casey added the other and further goals came from Sam Brinkworth, Jack Gaffikin and Elliot Ramsay. Stuart Hammond’s goal was little consolation.

There was a brace apiece for Simon Annetts and Jason Nuttall as Bridge beat Up-Rite Scaffolding 4-1, Ryan Searle with the consolation.

And finally, Tom Harrison scored for Highlands and Dylan Robbins for the George as their teams drew 1-1.