Cardinal Allen win out in the final reckoning

Year 8 teams from Wyre and Fylde schools came together for finals day at Poolfoot Farm at the end of a half-term of keenly-contested football action.

The main showpiece at Fleetwood Town’s training base was the league final between Cardinal Allen, winners of the north league, and south league winners St Bede’s.

Fleetwood school Cardinal Allen emerged victorious 3-1, with goals shared between Oliver Grimshaw and Luca Beech.