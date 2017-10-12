Blackpool Youth League match of the week: Thornton Cleveleys Under-14s v FC Rangers

Thornton Cleveleys Whites recorded back-to-back wins in the Blackpool and District League’s Under-14 competition with an impressive 4-1 home victory when they came up against FC Rangers at Burn Naze.

However, the visitors made the brighter start and kept their hosts under pressure in the opening 10 minutes.

Indeed, their assistant manager Nick Withers felt the outcome would have been very different had his side taken their chances.

Thornton Cleveleys opened the scoring after 15 minutes from a teasing cross from the right by Jake Evans.

Jadyn Walsh slid in with a defender, and although it was uncertain who got the final touch, Jadyn was rightly happy to claim the goal.

George Wincott hammered home the second after excellent work by Joel Howarth and it remained 2-0 at half-time.

Striker Jake Evans had been forced off injured during the first half and recent recruit Jack Wood went up front for the first time in his place.

The move worked a treat as Wood scored both his side’s second-half goals.

He took his first exceptionally well, running on to a long clearance by the keeper which bounced over the defence.

It was 3-0 at the time Rangers had their efforts rewarded with a consolation goal from Carl Wallace.

Thornton Cleveleys manager Gary Ray was delighted with his team’s efforts and to see his side among the early pacesetters in a difficult division.

He told All Stars: “It was a good team performance. We battled well and the defence was like a brick wall.

“There are some outstanding teams in this division and a massive divide.

“But we have started well and hope to remain competitive. I’d be delighted with a midtable finish.”

Withers, who took charge of the Rangers side in the absence of manager Colin Cardwell, has high hopes for the season despite this setback.

He said: “Yes, there are some good sides in this league but we should be up there.

“I was pleased with the performance but we need to take our chances.”

Defensive midfielder Joe Smalley was the Thornton Cleveleys player of the match, having fought throughout and always won the ball back.

Defender Domonik Gil was the Rangers choice. He isn’t the tallest centre-half but gave a towering display.