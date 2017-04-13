Blackpool Youth League match of the week: Foxhall Hoops Under-13 v BJFF Vipers Under-13

The Under-13 Alpha Silver division title race looks to be heading for a thrilling finish, and BJFF Vipers remain very much in the mix after Harley Man’s hat-trick helped them to a 6-0 win over Foxhall Hoops.

The convincing victory lifted the Vipers into second place, a point above Thornton Cleveleys Whites and two behind leaders Layton Juniors with three to play.

As the top three all have to play each other after Easter, there’s plenty of time for the situation to change.

Last Sunday’s match at Common Edge wasn’t as one-sided as the scoreline may suggest, as a 2-0 deficit at half-time meant Foxhall were still very much in the hunt.

Both sides had chances in the first half and Connor Satchell went close for the Hoops.

But although Foxhall were upbeat at the interval, the prolific Man ensured the match was put beyond them.

Man of the match Harley’s second was the pick of his treble, a spectacular diving header to convert Jack Wilson’s cross.

Macawli Hannah scored two and captain James Coulter added the sixth to round off a fine win.

Manager Steve Man, Harley’s dad, said: “We try to switch the players round and it was a good attacking display. It was a good match and quite close in the first half, but we pulled clear and it was good win for us.”

“But with the top three having to play each other, anything can happen and it’s a thrilling finish. But whatever happens I’m proud of the boys.”

Nathan McGuire was the Foxhall man of the match after a strong performance in attack and defence from the right-back, who never let his head go down.

It’s been a learning curve for Foxhall this season and manager Wayne Ruddy said: “We played some good football in the first half and at half-time I thought we’d go on to do well, but after their third goal our heads dropped.

“We did really well last year but we’ve lost a few players and it’s been a topsy-turvy season.

“The plan is to regroup and come back stronger next season.”