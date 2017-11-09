Blackpool Youth League match of the week: FC Rangers Blues Under-14 v Kirkham Blues

FC Rangers’ Under-14s registered their third win in four Blackpool and District Youth League games in this battle of the Blues – and the result was never in doubt after their blistering start against Kirkham Blues.

Hosts Rangers Blues were 4-1 up inside the first 10 minutes at Boundary Park and added a fifth before half-time before running out 8-3 winners.

Striker Nathaniel Gili-Ross led the way with a hat-trick and there were two goals for Taylor Fort.

Other goals for Rangers came from Josh Brown, Adam Meadows and Finlay Best, with a goal on his debut.

Best’s was the best of the lot, an angled shot from more than 30 yards which flew in off a post.

Kirkham also had chances and the three which were taken came from Pa Sarr, Lewis Weaver and Luke O’Reilly.

Manager Paul Froggatt was particularly pleased for Sar: “He’s a very small lad and that goal will give him a buzz.”

Kirkham are still looking to build on their one win to date but team boss Froggatt is pleased with their progress.

He said: “We are a new team – an amalgamation of two teams – and it’s coming together.

“The football was end to end on Sunday and possession 50-50, but they took their chances and we didn’t.

Rangers, whose kits are sponsored by AR Plumbing, have lost only once in the league so far and manager Richard Cookney is pleased with their performances.

He said: “We don’t score as many as some of the other top teams but what matters most is playing the football that we want to play and that people want to watch.

“But this game was scrappy and we could have scored more.”

Goalscorer Brown was Rangers’ man of the match, controlling his area of the pitch at right-back.

Seedia Badjie was named Kirkham man of the match for a fully committed performance at left-back.