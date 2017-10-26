Blackpool Youth League match of the week: Blackpool Rangers Under-13s v Poulton Town

Two in-form teams served up a Saturday morning treat at Bispham Gala Field, where it took a goal two minutes from time to separate tthe Under-13s of Blackpool Rangers and Poulton Town.

A Poulton side that had won its previous five games led at half-time but the hosts hit back to win 2-1, their sixth straight victory since an opening-day defeat by Kirkham.

The teams were evenly matched throughout, though both managers agreed that Poulton deserved their half-time advantage, earned when Kobe Moore surged through from midfield to fire home.

Rangers made tactical changes for the second half and these paid off when a fine break down the left was finished by the outstanding Ethan Heyes.

The match remained very even and both teams had chances before that late Rangers winner, striker Zico Allen with a fine finish after Josh Parkinson’s run and cross.

On maintaining their winning run, Rangers manager John Wardale said: “I’m not surprised we’ve started so strongly because I know the ability in this squad. But there’s still room for improvement and we hope to finish strongly.”

“This was a good, very close match, our most competitive game of the season.”

Having moved from the Poulton Primary League due to difficulty raising 11 players, Poulton have had problems finding nine for their new competition this year.

Manager Steve Malone explained: “We won a game with only eight earlier in the season but we had 12 for Saturday, so things are definitely improving.”

“We never looked in trouble in the first half against Blackpool Rangers but lost our shape in the second, though I think a draw would have been the fair result.

Central midfielder Moore was Poulton’s player of the match as he ran his heart out and took his goal superbly well.

The Rangers choice was Heyes, who moved from centre-half into the midfield for the second half, giving his side more penetration on attack, and his goal was a screamer.