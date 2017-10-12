Blackpool schools battle it out in EFL Trust Kids' Cup

St John’s Vianney and Norbreck Primary Academy will battle it out to represent Blackpool FC Community Trust in the next stage of a national competition.

The schools were the last two standing after Blackpool FC’s Community Trust delivered its annual EFL Trust Kids Cup competition at Stanley Park.

Twenty-two schools across Blackpool participated in the Kids Cup for the opportunity to win a trophy and to play at Bloomfield Road on Saturday, October 21 when Gary Bowyer’s players host Wigan Athletic.

The group stages, quarter-finals and semi-finals ended with St John’s Vianney and Norbreck Primary Academy reaching the final.

The Trust’s Physical Education Team Leader, Chloe Hilton, was delighted to see so many children and teachers enjoy their day while engaging in physical activity by playing football.

She said: “This year’s EFL Trust Kids Cup has been a fantastic success.

“We’ve had children across Blackpool come and get involved with a big smile on their faces.

“It’s something we really enjoy delivering each year and look forward to seeing everyone next year.”

Hawes Side Primary School were one of the many schools who participated in the Kids Cup.

Year six teacher Ben Burgess praised Blackpool FC Community Trust for their fantastic work in schools and within the community.

He said: “The Kids Cup is a fantastic opportunity for children to get involved in a fun environment but also play competitively with other schools.

“We’ve had some excellent results and the standard of football has been at a high standard.”

The winners from the final between St John Vianney’s and Norbreck Primary Academy will go on to represent Blackpool FC Community Trust in the League One North regional competition.

There, they will compete against other schools for a chance to play at Wembley.