Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance round-up

A resounding 7-0 win for A&P Autos over Appletree Finance lifted them to second in the Bathroom Solutions Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance.

Goals from Craig Worrall (2), Junior Davies, Phil Dilworth, Steve McEwan, Craig Salmon and Mark Sloane sealed this premier division success.

Blackhurst Budd also moved level on points with the leaders as Liam Friend scored a brace on his debut, helping his side to a 4-2 win over 21st Century Windows.

Danny Penswick and Ben Seear also scored, with Robert Gradwell and Ben McKay replying.

Anthony Smith bagged a hat-trick as Additions ran out 10-2 winners against Eurotech. Further goals came from Dean Richards (2), Ashley Robinson (2), Nathan Hine, Shane Tyrell and Mark Wilkinson, with Luke Burrows and Robert Heritage scoring for Eurotech.

David Edge, Liam Jenks and Tony Whittle all scored as Kingsfield beat S Royle Roofing 3-2, with Karl McLeon netting both for Royle.

In division one, Belle Vue had a scare against Athletico Tijuana but emerged 4-3 winners to stay top. Tijuana had taken a 2-0 lead through Rick Horrocks and Harry Greenwood, only for Belle Vue to hit back with goals from Andrew Duckworth, Daniel Hall, Andrew Holton and Robert Pye. Cam Greenall scored Athletico’s third to set up a nervy finish.

A Daniel Smith brace and a Mark Lord strike gave Anchorsholme a 3-1 win over New Albert, for whom Josh Evans replied, while Tom Bird scored the only goal as Highfield Social beat Chris Allen Garages.

Goals from Barry Davenport and Craig Harding earned Bloomfield Brewhouse a 2-1 win over Wesham, for whom Shaun Worden was on target.

Ashley Casey (2), Matty Grime and Ryan Inglis gave Edwardian a 4-2 win at Shovels, for whom Jordan Fee and Ross Jones netted.

Links have moved up to second in division two after Frankie Rassello’s brace edged out Albion 2-1, Callum Musgrove replying.

Gareth Leadbetter scored three as Marshall Court won at The George 5-3. Stuart Hammond and Mike Deery also found the net, with George’s replies courtesy of Wayne Pollard (2) and Ryan Davis.

Kirkham Town won a ten-goal strike-fest 7-3 against Westview thanks to Rian MacDonald (2), Lewis Mayor (2), James Craven, Guillermo Marchant and an own goal. Jason Taylor (2) and Tom Whittaker scored for Westview.

Another high-scoring game saw Metrostars run out 7-2 winners at King Edward, with Mike Morecombe netting an impressive five. The other two came from Lew Hewitt and Ant McEwan.

In the first round of the Gledhill Cu, Lane Ends beat AFC Jewsons Blackpool 5-2 thanks to two goals apiece from Luke Sweeney and Daniel Whiteside. Robert Hanslip also scored and Sam Bannister bagged both for Jewsons.

Jack Porter and Billy Dollin found the net for BES Utilities in their 2-1 win over Wyre, for whom Kelvin Doran replied.

And finally, Broomheads Estate Agency beat Up-Rite Scaffolding by the same score courtesy of Danny Green and Kenny Cram. Thomas Delaney replied.

PAUL DOSSET