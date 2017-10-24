Anchors away day sees Alliance leaders beaten

In division one of the Bathroom Solutions Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Football Alliance, leaders E and P Publications dropped their first points as they lost 2-1 at Anchorsholme.

Steve Feeney and Daniel Smith scored the hosts’ goals and Luke Gunness replied.

Station Lytham are up to fourth after edging out the Layton Pub 2-1.

Layton keeper Andrew Pritchard’s heroics and string of amazing saves made the game appear closer but James hall and Danny Jones scored the vital goals and Karl McLeod replied with a stunning strike.

BES Utilities’ Lee Grundy scored all four goals as his team beat Ma Kelly’s Showboat 4-3, whose goals came from Aran Bottomley(2) and Christy Donnelly.

In the Premier Division only one game beat Storm Brian as Additions kept their perfect league record intact at Lytham YMCA against Exceptional Kitchens.

Anthony Smith, Sion Kenyon, Sam Mecklenburgh and Liam Forrest scored as they won 4-1 with Neal Williams replying.

In division two, leaders McNaughtons won the game of the day as they beat Clifton Rangers 5-2 thanks to goals from Simon Annetts (2), David Ireland, Kyle Barlow and Joe Caton.

Steve McEwan and Gavin Martin scored for Clifton who dropped their first points of the season.

Boars Head missed out on the chance to go third as they were held 2-2 against bottom-of-the-table WreaGreen.

Prejmereanu Alexandru and Aji Hakeem-Habeeb scored for Boars Head with Josh Williams and Jackson Ashworth doing likewise for Wrea Green who moved up two places.

Aiden Wintrip (2), Patrick Fisher, Stephen Rankine and Robert Renton gave second-placed Westview a 5-1 win against Marshall court for whom Josh Wileman scored.

In the Gledhill Cup, AFC Jewsons Blackpool beat King Edward 3-1 courtesy of goals from Robert Moulding (2) and Paul Boydell.

Kieran Hindle replied for King Edwards but Jewsons now face Station Lytham in the next round.