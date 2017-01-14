LINE UPS: Aimson keeps place in Pool side

Blackpool have named the same side as the one that drew 0-0 against Barnsley in the FA Cup last week for today's league game against Cambridge United.

It means Will Aimson retains his spot in a three-man defence, with Kelvin Mellor and Andy Taylor taking up the two wing-back spots.

Skipper Danny Pugh remains on the bench with Jim McAlister, Jack Payne and Brad Potts playing in a midfield three.

Kyle Vassell, who will be looking for his first goal in seven games, starts up top alongside Mark Cullen.

Colin Daniel remains out of contention as he continues his comeback from a hamstring strain.

Today's league game comes after Blackpool drew 0-0 with Barnsley in the third round of the FA Cup last Saturday, followed by a penalty shootout defeat to Wycombe in the Checkatrade Trophy on Tuesday.

Cambridge, meanwhile, narrowly lost 2-1 to Leeds United in the FA Cup on Monday.

Cambridge: Norris, Taylor, Legge, Roberts, Carroll, Mingoia, Dunne, Clark, Berry, Maris, Ikpeazu

Subs: Gregory, Adams, Pigott, Lewis, Newton, Williamson

Blackpool: Slocombe, Mellor, Aldred, Aimson, Robertson, Taylor, McAlister, Payne, Potts, Vassell, Cullen

Subs: Lyness, Pugh, Yeates, Osayi-Samuel, Philliskirk, Matt, Gnanduillet

Referee: Darren Drysdale