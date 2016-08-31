LATEST: Transfer deadline day

Joe Hart is expected to finalise his proposed loan move to Torino by the time the transfer window closes at 11pm tonight.

The Manchester City goalkeeper was given permission to leave England’s training base, where they are preparing for Sunday’s World Cup qualifier against Slovakia, to resolve his club future.

Hull signed Manchester United's ex-PNE loanee Will Keane

Hart, 29, was photographed in Turin on Tuesday and is expected to seal a season-long deal with the Serie A side, having been relegated to third-choice stopper under Pep Guardiola following the arrival of Claudio Bravo.

Samir Nasri could also be on his way out of the Etihad Stadium, with Sevilla reportedly set to take the France midfielder on a season-long loan.

In another eye-catching potential loan deal, Tottenham have reportedly made enquiries about Real Madrid midfielder Isco.

Meanwhile, the total spent so far by Premier League clubs during the summer transfer window reportedly reached £1billion on Tuesday. The previous record stood at £870million.

Confirmation of Shkodran Mustafi’s switch to Arsenal from Valencia was Tuesday’s highest-profile transfer – for a reported £35million – and concluded Arsene Wenger’s near summer-long pursuit.

They had earlier completed the signing of striker Lucas Perez from Deportivo La Coruna for a fee said to be around the £17million mark.

“Coming here I’ve made a step forward, because Arsenal is a big club with big players and a great manager,” Germany international Mustafi told the club’s website.

While Arsenal’s supporters had been waiting for the arrivals of new players, Hull secured three in one afternoon.

Caretaker manager Mike Phelan began the season with only 14 fit senior players, but on Tuesday signed Ryan Mason, David Marshall and former Preston North End loanee Will Keane, the former for a club record.