Kick-start for new trainees with Blackpool FC Community Trust

Blackpool FC Community Trust began its new Traineeship programme this week with 16 students enrolling.

The 12-week course is designed to re-engage young adults to get back into the world of work. The aim is to help those aged 16-24 who are NEET (Not in Education, Employment or Training).

Over the last 12 months, the Trust has worked with 77 learners on the Traineeship course and 63 per cent have since secured full-time employment or gone into education. No qualifications are required and the course is free.

Trainees can work towards qualifications and will gain 110 hours of work experience within Blackpool FC.

New Traineeship student Natasha Bowler said: "I've been recommended this course through the job centre, so I'm hoping this it will elevate me to the next stage and see me get a job."

is excited to start her work placement at nurseries across Blackpool. Natasha said, "I've always wanted to work with children and I've got my Level 2 in Childcare. But I've struggled to gain work as I have no experience – so this will give me a great opportunity and platform to get the crucial experience required. I've been recommended this course through the job centre, so I'm hoping this course will elevate me to the next stage and see me get a job working with children."

