Is Wenger Gunner splash the cash?

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has been linked with a multi-million pound move

Tuesday’s transfer stories from the newspapers and web

The Sun: Arsenal are ready to bid £11m for Paraguay midfielder Miguel Almiron.

Daily Express: Everton still want to sign Napoli striker Manolo Gabbiadini despite seeing a £19.6m offer rejected.

The Guardian: Leicester City are considering offering £50m for Sporting Lisbon duo Adrien Silba and Islam Slimani.

Daily Mail: Chelsea are close to completing deals for Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic and Fiorentina defender Marcos Alonso.

The Sun: Liverpool have submitted a £30m bid for Gremio’s Brazilian forward Luan.

Daily Mirror: Hull face competition from Aston Villa and Derby for Bristol City striker Jonathan Kodija.

The Times: Crystal Palace have agreed an £8.6m deal for Genoa’s Venezuelan captain Tomas Rincon.

Daily Star: Sunderland are favourites to sign Spurs midfielder Ryan Mason for £8m.