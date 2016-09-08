Hart to break from City next year?

Thursday’s football news from the papers and web

The Sun: Manchester City are willing to let Joe Hart leave for a reduced fee next summer.

Daily Mirror: Eden Hazard says the atmosphere at Chelsea this season is better under new manager Antonio Conte.

The Sun: Chelsea and Manchester United are both interested in Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann, who has an £84m release clause.

Daily Star: Watford striker Odion Ighalo claims he rejected a £37.5m move to Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG.

Daily Express: Crystal Palace boss Alan Pardew says Wilfried Zaha has the ability to play for Barcelona.

Daily Telegraph: Manchester United have headhunted West Brom’s talent spotter Steve Hopcroft.

Daily Star: AFC Bournemouth have warned off Arsenal over an approach for manager Eddie Howe as a replacement for Arsene Wenger.