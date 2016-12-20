Gunners linked with Dortmund deal

Tuesday’s transfer stories from the papers and web

Daily Telegraph: Arsenal plan a move for Borussia Dortmund’s Marco Reus should they fail to agree new deals with Mesut Ozil or Alexis Sanchez.

Daily Express: The Gunners are prepared to pay £30m for Wolfsburg midfielder Julian Draxler.

Daily Mirror: Chelsea are set to offer Diego Costa a two-year contract extension that will raise his weekly wage to £200,000.

The Sun: Chelsea will compete with Manchester United to sign Roma’s German defender Antonio Rudiger.

Daily Mail: Marouane Fellaini is considering a move from Old Trafford to Italy.

Daily Mirror: United are willing to accept half of the £25m they paid for Memphis Depay.

Daily Telegraph: Southampton will listen to offers for Jose Fonte in January but reject bids for Virgil van Dijk.

Daily Mirror: Saints’ boss Claude Puel wants to sign France Under-21 midfielder Wylan Cyprien from Nice.

Daily Telegraph: Middlesbrough and Crystal Palace want to sign Aston Villa’s Rudy Gestede next month.