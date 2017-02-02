Griezmann to make United switch?

Thursday’s transfer stories from at home and abroad

The Guardian: Manchester United have an agreement in principle with Antoine Griezmann for the Frenchman to join in the summer.

ESPN: Alternatively, United have denied a deal has been agreed for the Atletico Madrid striker.

Daily Mirror: Celtic striker Moussa Dembele will be Chelsea’s top target in the summer.

Daily Telegraph: Chelsea are also targeting Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata and Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk.

Daily Express: Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe says an offer was made for former loanee Nathan Ake.

The Independent: Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez was ‘disappointed’ by their lack of January signings.

Daily Record: Leicester City, Swansea City, Burnley and Southampton made enquiries for Celtic defender Erik Sviatchenko.

Daily Express: SV Steinbach midfielder Daniel Hanslik has been on trial at Arsenal.