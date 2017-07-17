Search

Gossip: Van man’s Anfield hope?

Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk reportedly wants to join Liverpool

Monday’s football stories link Saints defender with Merseyside switch.....

The Sun: Virgil van Dijk could still leave Southampton for Liverpool after insisting he will only move to Anfield.

Daily Express: On the other hand, Arsenal are considering a £45m move for the Dutchman.

Daily Star: Gunners boss Arsene Wenger will turn to Celtic’s Moussa Dembele should Alexis Sanchez leave.

Daily Telegraph: Wenger has given up on a move for Monaco’s Kylian Mbappe and is focusing on team-mate Thomas Lemar instead.

Daily Mail: Borussia Dortmund will wait ‘a few more days’ on offers for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Daily Star: Chelsea want to sign Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero.

The Independent: Spurs are preparing another attempt to sign Everton midfielder Ross Barkley.

Daily Mirror: Spurs also hope to sign Estudiantes defender Juan Foyth for £8m by the end of the week.